Lima Municipal Court records
Jason L. Clapper, 28, of 612 N. Jameson, Lima, found guilty of obstructing official business. Sentence: 10 days jail. 10 days suspended. $100 fine. Zacheus R. Henderson, 19, of 511 W Eureka St, Lima, pleaded no contest and found guilty of criminal mischief*. Sentence: 21 days jail. 0 days suspended. $150 fine; found guilty of obstructing official business. Sentence: 21 days jail. 0 days suspended. $0 fine; pleaded no contest and found guilty of resisting arrest. Sentence: 90 days jail. 90 days suspended. $150 fine.www.limaohio.com
Comments / 2