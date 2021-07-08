Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lima, OH

Lima Municipal Court records

By Editorials
Lima News
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJason L. Clapper, 28, of 612 N. Jameson, Lima, found guilty of obstructing official business. Sentence: 10 days jail. 10 days suspended. $100 fine. Zacheus R. Henderson, 19, of 511 W Eureka St, Lima, pleaded no contest and found guilty of criminal mischief*. Sentence: 21 days jail. 0 days suspended. $150 fine; found guilty of obstructing official business. Sentence: 21 days jail. 0 days suspended. $0 fine; pleaded no contest and found guilty of resisting arrest. Sentence: 90 days jail. 90 days suspended. $150 fine.

www.limaohio.com

Comments / 2

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lima, OH
Local
Ohio Government
City
Wapakoneta, OH
City
Delphos, OH
City
Spencerville, OH
Lima, OH
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Violence#Drug Abuse#Ct#Central Ave#Lima Municipal Court#Dus Ovi#Ol#Blackhawk Pl#W Spring St Apt 419#State Route 65#Charwood Crestwood Estate
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
MLBPosted by
The Associated Press

Cleveland’s baseball team goes from Indians to Guardians

CLEVELAND (AP) — Known as the Indians since 1915, Cleveland’s Major League Baseball team will be called Guardians. The ballclub announced the name change Friday — effective at the end of the 2021 season — with a video on Twitter narrated by actor and team fan Tom Hanks. The decision ends months of internal discussions triggered by a national reckoning by institutions and teams to drop logos and names considered racist.
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

US carries out strikes against Taliban in support of Afghan forces

The U.S. military carried out two strikes against the Taliban Thursday night targeting captured equipment, multiple defense officials said, according to CNN. The two strikes were in support of the Afghan forces in Kandahar province. In the final phases before the U.S. withdraws from Afghanistan, the U.S. military has maintained...
HealthABC News

At least 100 US athletes unvaccinated as Olympics begin

TOKYO -- About 100 of the 613 U.S. athletes descending on Tokyo for the Olympics are unvaccinated, the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee's medical chief said hours before Friday night's opening ceremony. Medical director Jonathan Finnoff said 567 of the American athletes had filled out their health histories as they...

Comments / 2

Community Policy