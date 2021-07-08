Bad Sidewalks? City says it’s a YOU problem

This guest commentary is by Peyton Gibson, a Master’s Student, and Wes Marshall, a Professor of Civil Engineering with the University of Colorado Denver. Do you know who is responsible for maintaining the roads in front of your home? Sure, that one pesky pothole on your block seems like it grows larger every day, but there is generally no question that it is the city’s responsibility to get out there and fix it. But what about the sidewalks? That is where things start to get complicated.