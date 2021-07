Of all the uses for a radio-controlled car (RC car), playing the role of a towing monster probably isn't at the top of the list. Then again, it does make for some epic viewing, as we saw a couple of years ago when 15 miniature RC cars managed to get a Toyota Hilux pickup moving. But what about just one RC car? In a new video, the Arrma Kraton 8s EXB RC car known as Colossus was tasked with what seemed to be the impossible: towing not just one but potentially two large cars. In an astonishing feat, the little RC car managed to pull it off.