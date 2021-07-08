Cancel
Yorktown, NY

Byrne Passes Legislation to Help Pave Way for Renewable Energy Project in Yorktown

yonkerstimes.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAssemblyman Kevin Byrne is pleased to announce the passage of legislation he authored (A07590A) to allow the Town of Yorktown to lease town property for a renewable energy project. Specifically, this change will permit the town to lease a portion of land on the Granite Knolls Sports & Recreation Complex to HESP Solar for the construction of a solar canopy, energy storage system, and four electric vehicle-charging stations.

