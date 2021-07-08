Forma Pro Films Set to Launch One of Europe's Largest LED Unit Studios in Latvia (EXCLUSIVE)

A24 recently explored a possible sale with the indie film studio floating an asking price of between $2.5 billion to $3 billion. Sources familiar with the situation tell Variety that the Oscar-winning shop behind “Moonlight” and “Uncut Gems” has engaged with numerous potential suitors for more than 18 months. It’s unclear if those discussions continue to be ongoing. Sources close to A24 said the company is focused on expansion and is not prioritizing a sale. Initially, the $2.5 billion-plus price tag drew some skepticism, but the media landscape has changed dramatically in just the past 12 months. Amazon has set a deal...