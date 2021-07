A new Ipsos Global Advisor survey*, conducted in 28 countries, showed that Americans are split on whether the Summer Olympics in Tokyo should go ahead, with 52 percent agreeing that it should. Only half of Americans (48 percent) are interested in the Olympics this year. Despite the lukewarm interest, Americans believe the Olympics have a positive impact on society and indicated that the event brings America together (66 percent) and would inspire the next generation to participate in sports (80 percent).