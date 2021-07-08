Cancel
NHL

The Tampa Bay Lightning Win Back-To-Back Stanley Cups

 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnd with that, we have the conclusion of the shortened 2020-21 NHL season. The 2021 Stanley Cup Champions are once again the Tampa Bay Lightning, taking down the Florida Panthers, Carolina Hurricanes, New York Islanders, and Montreal Canadiens on their way to winning back-to-back Stanley Cups. Credit to the Canadiens for putting up as best of a fight as they could in the Cup Final after having to go through the Toronto Maple Leafs, Winnipeg Jets, and Vegas Golden Knights (no small task of its own), but the Lightning were just too much for Montreal to overcome. In the end, it was super-human goaltending and a team full of stars and quality depth that earned the right to lift the Cup for the third time in franchise history.

