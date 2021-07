Meghan Markle is creating and executive producing a new animated series for Netflix, titled Pearl, that will focus on a 12-year-old girl’s “heroic adventures”. The Duchess of Sussex’s latest project, which will be created by her and Prince Harry’s Archewell Productions, was reported on Wednesday, with The Hollywood Reporter noting that it is the second project the couple has created in partnership with Netflix.According to Archewell Productions, the animated series, which is currently in the developmental stages, will focus on a 12-year-old girl who is inspired by influential women from history.The creation of the project will see Meghan executive producing...