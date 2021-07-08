Cancel
HP Envy x360 15 (2021) review

By John Loeffler
TechRadar
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe HP Envy x360 15 (2021) is nearly in a class by itself as far as 2-in-1 laptop performance goes, combining some dominating CPU and graphics scores with a well-built design, fantastic display, outstanding battery life, and an incredible price. It's on the heavier side though, and using it in tablet mode isn't the most comfortable experience we've had with a 2-in-1, but the positives far outweigh these points for us. Some might disagree though, and we certainly wouldn't blame them.

