HP Envy x360 15 (2021) review

Bring ideas to life with the HP ENVY x360 13″ Convertible Laptop. This device provides the support and practicality you need to capture your creativity. In particular, it features a 360-degree hinge to easily adapt to your work setup and to incorporate touch and pen support at the same time. So you can capture intricate sketches with complete precision. Moreover, this laptop features an 11th Gen Intel Core Processor to support your creations with minimal delays and distractions. It also supports fast charging and can boost the battery by around 50% in just 30 minutes. Furthermore, use this device in your downtime, too. Sporting Audio by Bang & Olufsen, dual speakers, and HP Audio Boost, it provides an immersive experience for listening to music or watching shows. Finally, at 2.92 lb, it’s lightweight and suitable for taking on daily commutes.