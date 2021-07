PGT Innovations, Inc. (PGTI) - Get Report will release its financial results and host a conference call on Thursday, August 12, 2021, to discuss the company's second quarter 2021 results as well as other business matters. The teleconference will begin at 10:30 a.m. eastern time and will be hosted by Jeff Jackson, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Brad West, Interim Chief Financial Officer and Senior Vice President of Corporate Development and Treasurer. The company's press release announcing the financial results will be issued pre-market at approximately 7:30 a.m. on August 12 th and will also be available through the Investors section of the PGT Innovations, Inc. website: http://ir.pgtinnovations.com/releases.cfm.