Alex Pantich is the Co-Founder and COO of Upshift, an on-demand staffing platform. The gig economy has been growing by leaps and bounds over the past decade in the United States. As quickly as the nonremote gig economy has grown, so have the complaints about the way in which it operates. The gig economy lacks many of the protections of a traditional workplace including on-site supervisors, unemployment coverage, benefits and workers’ compensation insurance. These deficiencies are among the contributing factors that women make up only 19% of Uber’s workforce and 30% of Lyft’s as of 2019.