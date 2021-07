ENID, OK - The Trust Company of Kansas is pleased to announce the opening of their new location in Enid, OK at 205 W. Maple Ave., Ste. 105!. To celebrate this milestone, they would like to invite you to stop by for their grand opening and a ribbon cutting ceremony in conjunction with the Enid Chamber of Commerce. The ribbon cutting will be streamed via Facebook Live on Thursday, July 29 at 3:30pm at https://www.facebook.com/TCKansas/.