There are emerging signs that the Niagara Falls economy is rebounding from its pandemic induced recession. City Controller Dan Morello told members of the Falls City Council this past week that the city's share of county sales tax collections are showing solid improvement in 2021. While cautioning that the figures he was reporting were unaudited and could be subject to change, Morello said sales tax collections for the first five months of the year were 17% higher than in the same period of 2020.