27 Breweries and Taprooms in Nashville for Crisp, Cold Beer

Nashville is by no means new to the craft beer scene, and while it isn’t experiencing the brewery boom that bigger cities are, the growth has been strong and steady. Before battling the full pandemic year, the city (and subsequently its beer scene) took a sucker punch in the form of a devastating tornado. Although Nashville had its fair share of stumbles in 2020, it never collapsed. Now, breweries and taprooms are ready to take full advantage of the reopening of Music City. Each one offers something unique, keeps the city’s vibrant pop-up scene strong, and, more importantly, reinforces that Nashville’s beer scene is certainly not one to sleep on.