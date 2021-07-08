Unusual Options Activity Insight: Macy's

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN decreased its holdings in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,933,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 546,763 shares during the quarter. Under Armour makes up about 1.8% of Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN owned approximately 0.86% of Under Armour worth $87,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.