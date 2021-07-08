Unusual Options Activity Insight: Morgan Stanley

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AFRM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Affirm from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Affirm in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set an underweight rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Truist cut their target price on shares of Affirm from $160.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Affirm in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a hold rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Affirm from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Affirm has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $78.29.