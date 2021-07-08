Cancel
Black Journalists Group Seeks Meeting With Disney, ESPN Over Rachel Taylor-Maria Taylor Brouhaha

By Phil Hall
An organization representing Black journalists is requesting a meeting with Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) and its ESPN cable network following a leaked recording of ESPN anchor Rachel Nichols disparaging Maria Taylor, a Black colleague, by suggesting Taylor's on-camera presence was based solely on her race. What Happened: On July...

