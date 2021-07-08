Cancel
Fayette County, IN

Flood Advisory issued for Fayette by NWS

weather.gov
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-08 13:28:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. To report flooding, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Fayette The National Weather Service in Wilmington has issued a * Flood Advisory for Fayette County in east central Indiana * Until 400 PM EDT. * At 1252 PM EDT, radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that may experience flooding include Connersville, Glenwood, Waterloo, Columbia, Bunker Hill, Mettel Field, Nulltown, Alpine, Bentonville and Falmouth. Additional rainfall of 0.5 to 1.5 inches is expected over the area.

alerts.weather.gov

