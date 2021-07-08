Cancel
Decatur County, IN

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Decatur, Rush by NWS

weather.gov
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-08 13:28:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Wind damage with this storm will occur before any rain or lightning. Do not wait for the sound of thunder before taking cover. SEEK SHELTER IMMEDIATELY inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Target Area: Decatur; Rush The National Weather Service in Indianapolis has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Rush County in central Indiana Northern Decatur County in central Indiana * Until 200 PM EDT. * At 127 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles northwest of Greensburg, or 13 miles southeast of Shelbyville, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Greensburg, Adams, Milroy, Millhousen, Clarksburg, Sandusky, Lake Santee and Newpoint. This includes Interstate 74 between mile markers 126 and 143. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov

