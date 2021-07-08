Severe Weather Statement issued for Rush by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-08 13:18:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 13:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Rush THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN RUSH COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 130 PM EDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and has exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However heavy rain is still possible with this thunderstorm.alerts.weather.gov
Comments / 0