Man injured, 2 teens stabbed during fight at house party near Olympia

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Deputies are investigating after two teens were stabbed Thursday morning at a large house party near Olympia.

At about 1:15 a.m., Thurston County deputies responded to a disturbance at a home in the 2300 block of Dove Lane Northeast.

When deputies arrived at the address, there was a large house party with about 100 people.

People at the party told deputies that a fight started after there was a disagreement between two groups.

Investigators said the fight moved to the front yard and several people pulled out knives.

Two teens were stabbed and a man was injured during the fight, according to deputies.

All three were taken to Providence St. Peter Hospital to be treated. One teen is in critical condition, while the man and other teen are in serious condition.

No arrests were made and the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Det. Mickey Hamilton at mickey.hamilton@co.thurston.wa.us.

©2021 Cox Media Group