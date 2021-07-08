Cancel
Commentary:A timeless odyssey with Anders Miolin and his Renaissance flute

By Michael D. Langan
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 15 days ago
From time to time our interest in music shifts.

If you’re interested in reflecting quietly, here’s a piece of music that will thrill your soul in a quiet way.

“A Timeless Odyssey” is an invitation to travel through space and time, from the Renaissance to 2019, through the Baroque and the Impressionists, with the sound of the 12-String guitar DODEKA of Anders Miolin.

A unique instrument designed by Anders himself and the luthier Ermanno Chiavi, the DODEKA guitar has an unprecedented range, covering 4 octaves and a fifth. This deepness of sound is wonderfully expressed in the new arrangements made for this album. In addition to the works from the guitar canon, we present the world-premiere recording of the work entitled “Une Odyssée de Rêves Lucides” (An Odyssey of Lucid Dreams), composed by Anders Miolin.

Performer, composer, arranger, professor, instrument developer, and a traveler himself, Anders Miolin’s multifaceted personality expresses itself in his recordings. The listener will enjoy an unusual interpretative depth, performed with the charm of the Renaissance artist.

“A Timeless Oddysey” is Anders Miolin’s twelfth solo album, and the first of a series of thematic albums that will be produced by Prima Classic in the coming years.”

Michael D. Langan is the NBC-2.com Culture Critic.

