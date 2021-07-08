Knud Jensen: The Truth About The Cyclist Who Died At The Olympics

Every four years (save for this year's rescheduled 2020 Games), the Olympics offer a chance for the world's best athletes to compete against each other in a wide range of sports. Athletes are, of course, expected to be in the best of shape ahead of their events, but there are countless instances where a competitor suffers an injury or isn't able to complete their event (or has to pull out) due to one health-related reason or another. Unfortunately, there have also been a few cases of athletes who died while competing in the Olympics, including Danish cyclist Knud Enemark Jensen, who died during the 1960 Games in Rome, Italy. According to Sports Reference, Jensen headed into the Olympics with great promise, having helped Denmark win a silver medal in the team trials at that year's Nordic Championships.