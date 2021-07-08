Akero's NASH Candidate Shows Substantial Liver Fat Reductions After Four Months Of Treatment

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: DRNA) (the "Company" or "Dicerna"), a leading developer of investigational ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi) therapeutics, today announced interim results from the four completed active-treatment dose cohorts (0.1, 1.0, 3.0 and 6.0 mg/kg) of its Phase 1 double-blind, placebo-controlled, randomized trial of belcesiran, an investigational GalXC™ RNAi therapeutic in development for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-associated liver disease (AATLD). AATLD is a rare genetic condition that can lead to liver fibrosis, cirrhosis and hepatocellular carcinoma. Data from this interim analysis showed dose-dependent reductions in serum alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT) with administration of a single dose of belcesiran. In this analysis, belcesiran was found to have an acceptable safety profile and was generally well tolerated. The primary treatment evaluation period for the final dose cohort (12.0 mg/kg) of belcesiran in the Phase 1 trial is ongoing.