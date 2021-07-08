Cancel
Akero's NASH Candidate Shows Substantial Liver Fat Reductions After Four Months Of Treatment

Akero Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AKRO) has announced full results of the main portion of its Phase 2a BALANCED trial of efruxifermin (EFX) in NASH patients with F1-F3 fibrosis have been published in Nature Medicine. The manuscript provides a comprehensive analysis showing that pre-cirrhotic NASH patients treated for 16 weeks with...

