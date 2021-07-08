Cancel
Analyzing Las Vegas Sands's Unusual Options Activity

By Benzinga Insights
Benzinga
Benzinga
 15 days ago

Shares of Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) saw some unusual options activity on Thursday. Following the unusual option alert, the stock price moved down to $50.62. Exceptionally large volume (compared to historical averages) is one reason for which options market activity can be considered unusual. The volume of options activity refers to the number of contracts traded over a given time period. The number of unsettled contracts that have been traded, but not yet closed, is called open interest. These contracts are not yet closed because a buyer has not purchased the contract, or a seller has not sold it.

Benzinga

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

