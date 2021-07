Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Crypto market starts its engines, as ETH targets best day since May. Bitcoin price leads a broad-based rally for the cryptocurrency complex after several altcoins reached an inflection point yesterday. It is an interesting evolution of the price action this month, but it does not definitively remove the downward bias that has been tormenting cryptocurrency investors in July. Confirmation of a trend change will come with follow-through for Ethereum and Ripple over the next few days as former resistance levels are overcome on a daily closing basis.