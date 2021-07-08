Cancel
Programmable structures from the printer

By Albert Ludwigs University of Freiburg
Phys.org
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleResearchers at the University of Freiburg and the University of Stuttgart have developed a new process for producing movable, self-adjusting materials systems with standard 3D printers. These systems can undergo complex shape changes, contracting and expanding under the influence of moisture in a pre-programmed manner. The scientists modeled their development based on the movement mechanisms of the climbing plant known as the air potato (Dioscorea bulbifera).

