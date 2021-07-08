Parks Associates: US Pay-TV Industry Lost Over 18 Million Subscribers Between 2014 And 2020

A piece of advice I always give to anyone looking for opportunity is to get involved with an association. This is something to do at any stage of your career. You don’t have to go it alone – there’s an organization for every industry, and likely more than one. And in the attractions sector, which is well served by a number of associations, you absolutely should not go it alone, because it’s an industry built on team culture and your relationships will get you to your next project. In addition, you simply can’t know everything, and things evolve quickly.