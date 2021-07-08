Parks Associates: US Pay-TV Industry Lost Over 18 Million Subscribers Between 2014 And 2020
New research from Parks Associates estimates that between 2014 and 2020, the US pay-TV industry lost over 18 million subscribers, while the broadband market has accelerated, with 40% of US broadband households receiving a standalone service. In 2020, over seven million households dropped their pay-TV services. Traditional pay TV — television services delivered over an operator-controlled network to an operator-controlled device — declined by an estimated 10 million subscriptions. The industry report “Modern Broadband: Shifting Landscape,” by Parks Associates’ Sr. Analyst Kristen Hanich, investigates new developments in the broadband market spanning business opportunities, operational needs, and competitive factors for broadband players.aithority.com
