Parks Associates: US Pay-TV Industry Lost Over 18 Million Subscribers Between 2014 And 2020

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 15 days ago

New research from Parks Associates estimates that between 2014 and 2020, the US pay-TV industry lost over 18 million subscribers, while the broadband market has accelerated, with 40% of US broadband households receiving a standalone service. In 2020, over seven million households dropped their pay-TV services. Traditional pay TV — television services delivered over an operator-controlled network to an operator-controlled device — declined by an estimated 10 million subscriptions. The industry report “Modern Broadband: Shifting Landscape,” by Parks Associates’ Sr. Analyst Kristen Hanich, investigates new developments in the broadband market spanning business opportunities, operational needs, and competitive factors for broadband players.

aithority.com

