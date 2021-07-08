Understanding Mastercard's Unusual Options Activity

Cancel
On Thursday, shares of Mastercard (NYSE:MA) saw unusual options activity. After the option alert, the stock price moved down to $369.2. Exceptionally large volume (compared to historical averages) is one reason for which options market activity can be considered unusual. The volume of options activity refers to the number of contracts traded over a given time period. The number of unsettled contracts that have been traded, but not yet closed, is called open interest. These contracts are not yet closed because a buyer has not purchased the contract, or a seller has not sold it.

