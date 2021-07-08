Cancel
Naya Rivera’s Son Josey Dorsey Is ‘Naya in Boy Form,’ Says Her Family

By Becca Bleznak
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 15 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Actor Naya Rivera‘s son, Josey Dorsey, survived the incident that resulted in her death. Though he’s still young, her family thinks that he’s a lot like her. Learn what Rivera’s family said about the late celebrity and the ways her son reminds them of her. Naya Rivera died in July...

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

CelebritiesPosted by
HollywoodLife

Lea Michele Honors Naya Rivera On The 1-Year Anniversary Of Her Death With Special ‘Glee’ Photo

‘Glee’ alum Lea Michele has paid tribute to her late former co-star Naya Rivera, one year after she tragically drowned at the age of 33. Lea Michele has shared a throwback snap of the late Naya Rivera on the one year anniversary of her death. The Glee alum took to her Instagram Stories on July 8 to post a photo of Naya performing Funny Girl hit “Don’t Rain on My Parade” during season five of the show. She also added the dove with olive branch emoji to the post, which actually had a deeper meaning than perhaps what meets the eye.
Musicfox35orlando.com

Naya Rivera: A look back at the events leading to the star's tragic death

One year ago, Naya Rivera tragically passed away at the age of 33 when she drowned in Lake Piru near Los Angeles. The actress and singer was best known for playing the sharp-tongued and golden-voiced Santana Lopez on "Glee" but also found success in "Step Up: High Water" and in her final role: Voicing Catwoman in a pair of animated Batman flicks.
CelebritiesPosted by
UPI News

Naya Rivera's mom shares sorrow one year after actress' death

July 8 (UPI) -- Naya Rivera's mom, Yolanda Previtire, is sharing her sorrow and her hopes for the actress' legacy one year after Rivera's death. Previtire and Rivera's sister, Nickayla Rivera, remembered the Glee actress in an interview with Good Morning America published Thursday. Rivera died of an accidental drowning...
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Naya Rivera’s mother opens up about ‘heavy sorrow’ one year after Glee star’s death

Naya Rivera’s family has honoured her memory, one year after her death.The Glee actor’s mother, sister, and brother all spoke to Good Morning America, either in person or via a statement, to discuss her life and legacy during Thursday’s broadcast.Rivera went missing on 8 July 2020 during an outing on Lake Piru, California. Her body was found days later, and her death was ruled an accidental drowning.“Sometimes we're afraid of the sorrow being so heavy that we're afraid for our own self, ‘cause this is hard,” Rivera’s mother Yolanda Previtire told Good Morning America. “There are no words to...
Celebritiesmyv949.com

Family & Friends Mark The One-Year Anniversary Of Naya Rivera’s Passing

Roommates, sadly it’s been a full year since the untimely and tragic passing of Naya Rivera, who died as a result of an accidental drowning, and fans have showed their love and support for her by flooding social media with tributes. Naya Rivera’s family also spoke out publicly about how they are coping with the loss exactly one year later—and also how her young son has been dealing with his mother’s absence.
CelebritiesHuffingtonPost

Heather Morris Honors Naya Rivera's Legacy With A Beautiful Tattoo

Heather Morris marked the first anniversary of Naya Rivera’s death by getting a tattoo in memory of her longtime “Glee” co-star and friend. Morris, who played Brittany S. Pierce on all six seasons of “Glee,” showed off the new ink Thursday on Instagram. “Tomorrow is not promised,” reads the tattoo, which was reportedly designed by artist L Garza of Iron & Ink Los Angeles.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Glee’ Cast Pay Tribute to Naya Rivera on One-Year Anniversary of Her Death: “Always a Light, Always With Us”

Naya Rivera’s Glee co-stars, family members and friends are paying tribute to the 33-year-old actress on the one-year anniversary of her death. Last July 8, Rivera disappeared while boating with her son Josey at Lake Piru in California. An extensive search ensued after the 4-year-old was found alone on the boat, and by July 13, Rivera’s body had been discovered floating in the lake. Authorities told the media they did not suspect foul play nor do they believe Rivera purposely tried to hurt herself, and her official cause of death was ruled as an accidental drowning.
CelebritiesHollywood Life

Heather Morris, Kevin McHale & More Stars Honor Naya Rivera On 1-Year Anniversary Of Her Death

On the 1-year anniversary of Naya Rivera’s death, many Hollywood stars — including former ‘Glee’ castmates — shared heartfelt tributes to the beloved actress. Naya Rivera is being remembered by many of her famous friends on the one-year anniversary of her tragic death at age 33. Heather Morris, a close friend and former Glee co-star of Naya’s, paid tribute to the late actress on Thursday, July 8 with a heartfelt Instagram post that included a photo of Naya smiling. The post also featured a video of Heather receiving a tattoo that says, “Tomorrow is not promised.”
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

What Vanessa Huxtable From The Cosby Show Looks Like Today

"The Cosby Show" – following the life of Bill Cosby's Dr. Cliff Huxtable and his family – is one of the most successful sitcoms of all time. Tempestt Bledsoe was the actor who played Vanessa Huxtable, the fourth child of the Huxtable clan, and although she started modeling at a very young age, the wildly popular sitcom was her "first acting audition," as she told The Grio in 2012. Bledsoe looks back fondly on her time as a Huxtable daughter. "We were brought up on a set that is just incomparable as far as what kind of set you would want kids to be on," she told The Grio. "It was the best set in the world." The actor credits Cosby with guiding her during her youth to avoid the pitfalls of being a child star. "Between him and my mom [Willa, a retired teacher], there were no better examples," she told People in 2011. "The focus was always on having a healthy childhood."
CelebritiesGossip Cop

Chip Gaines ‘Let Himself Go,’ Joanna Urging Him To Drop 20 Pounds?

Is Joanna Gaines forcing Chip Gaines to get his act together? One report says Chip has gained weight, and Joanna is determined to make him lose it. Gossip Cop investigates. According to OK! Joanna is not too busy with the Magnolia Network to not notice Chip’s weight gain. A source says “Chip has packed on 20 pounds at least, and she’s putting her foot down. Joanna’s started by disposing of all the stray cookies and candy bars in their home.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
Amomama

'Yellowstone' Star Kevin Costner Is the Proud Father to Seven Children – Meet His Huge Family

Legendary actor Kevin Costner took his time to share his sentiments about being a father to seven children. Kevin Costner is one of Hollywood's greatest actors, with several box-office and critically-acclaimed films under his belt. His most memorable movies include "The Untouchables," "Hidden Figures," "The Bodyguard," "A Perfect World" and "Message in a Bottle."

