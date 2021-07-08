MUTUAL MISTRUST: A year after stunning Elijah McClain protests, change and closure eludes Aurora

One year later, city hall is still boarded up. Last week marked 365 days since protesters clashed with Aurora police and local sheriff’s deputies on the municipal complex’s “great lawn,” prompting international backlash and local litigation levied against the city. Many street-level windows that adorn the hulking stone temple of city politics remain sealed with sheets of plywood, now sun-bleached fossils of the maelstrom that engulfed the zeitgeist last summer.