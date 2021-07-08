The Only Star You Can't Step On At The Hollywood Walk Of Fame

Marla Gibbs is "doing great" after she appeared to pass out mid-speech during her ceremony to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. In a moment that concerned fans watching via live stream, the 90-year-old actress closed her eyes and stopped speaking while giving the address on Tuesday. Her son hurried onstage and supported her while he encouraged nearby staff to get her a chair. After sitting down for a moment in the 88-degree heat, Gibbs received an encouraging cheer from the audience. The live stream ended while Gibbs continued to recover.