Transaction increases FAT Brands' franchised restaurants to more than 2,000 units worldwide. LOS ANGELES, CA, July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands Inc. (FAT) - Get Report ("FAT Brands" or the "Company") today announced the completion of its acquisition of Global Franchise Group for $442.5 million from Serruya Private Equity and Lion Capital. As a result of the acquisition, FAT Brands has gained five new restaurant concepts - Round Table Pizza ®, Great American Cookies ®, Hot Dog on a Stick ®, Marble Slab Creamery ® and Pretzelmaker ®. The transaction is the largest acquisition by a restaurant franchisor to date in 2021, and was funded with cash and stock, including $350 million in cash from newly issued notes and cash on hand, $67.5 million in Series B preferred stock and $25 million in common stock.