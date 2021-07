Delta Variant > Delta Festivals? New Orleans Issue Advisory. New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell held a press conference Wednesday, July 21, to draw attention to the rapid spread of the Delta variant of COVID-19, announcing an indoor mask advisory. This is not mandatory — yet — but clearly there are real concerns about the numbers being seen in Louisiana and specifically in New Orleans. With that in mind, city officials and health professionals are strongly recommending that everyone, vaccinated or not, should wear a mask indoors.