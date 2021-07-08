Dua Lipa to Make Acting Debut in Matthew Vaughn’s All-Star Spy Thriller ‘Argylle’
The Hollywood Reporter – Dua Lipa is to make her acting debut, joining a major ensemble of A-list talent in Mathew Vaughn’s newly-announced spy thriller Argylle. The British pop sensation and Grammy winner is joining a heady lineup of stars that includes Henry Cavill, Sam Rockwell, Bryce Dallas Howard, Bryan Cranston, Catherine O’Hara, John Cena and Samuel L. Jackson. Lipa will also provide original music for the title track and score.candy95.com
