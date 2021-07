All Hawai‘i public school students will receive free breakfast and lunch meals for the entirety of the upcoming 2021-22 school year, officials announced Thursday, July 15. The free meals for Hawai‘i Department of Education’s 257 public schools are made possible through a nationwide waiver from the US Department of Agriculture (USDA). The waiver aims to minimize the possible spread of COVID-19 at schools across the country by eliminating meal payment transactions in school cafeterias, settings where students and cashiers may not be able to maintain proper social distancing.