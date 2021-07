Verizon has been working on a smart display with 4G connectivity for a while. We got our first look at the device earlier this year in March when it received certification from the FCC. At the time, we learned that the device would feature an 8-inch 1280×800 display, 4GB RAM, a front-facing camera with a privacy shutter, 16GB of onboard storage, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and 4G connectivity. The FCC filing also mentioned Amazon’s voice assistant Alexa and a “Hi Verizon” voice prompt. But it revealed no further details. Now, Verizon has finally confirmed that the Smart Display is real, and it’s coming this fall.