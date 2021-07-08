Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Behind Viral Videos

This Woman Shared the Worried Voicemail She Got From a Taco Truck Owner After He Hadn’t Seen Her In Months

By Andrea Reindl
Posted by 
@wearemitu
@wearemitu
 15 days ago
Cover picture for the article

We’ve all had that restaurant or café that we frequent so much that we practically live there. We know the names of the employees and they know our order. Usually, the relationship we have with those employees seems surface-level at best. But there are a few kind souls out there who treat their customers like friends. Like one specific taco truck owner from Vancouver, Washington.

wearemitu.com

Comments / 1

@wearemitu

@wearemitu

Los Angeles, CA
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Dedicated to bringing you the latest news affecting the Latinx community.

 http://wearemitu.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taco Truck#Tacos#Sidewalkpizza Tiktok
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Behind Viral Videos
Place
Vancouver, CA
Related
Behind Viral VideosNew York Post

Woman shares hilarious texts from her 91-year-old grandpa

Grandpas have jokes and they’re not afraid to use them. Megan Elizabeth, from Alton, Illinois, knows this well from text messages she receives from her 91-year-old grandfather. In a 49-second video she shared on TikTok Friday, Elizabeth showed her followers a sample of the texts her grandpa sends, which range...
New York City, NYPosted by
Daily Dot

Viral TikTok shows Black woman being made to empty her purse to prove she didn’t steal at jewelry store

In a viral TikTok video, a Black woman says that the cashier who was ringing up her purchases at Final Touch Jewelry in New York City accused her of stealing. The TikToker, Veleda Spellman, told the Daily Dot that the cashier said he wanted to “see what was in [her] bag” because he said he saw her stealing. In the video, Spellman is seen emptying her bags and purse to prove that she didn’t steal anything from the store.
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Upworthy

Stay-at-home mom films everything she does in a day after boyfriend says she doesn't do anything

A young mom went viral on social media after she single-handedly disproved the widespread misconception that stay-at-home moms have it easy. Responding to her boyfriend's ignorant comment that she does nothing while he works all day, TikTok user sierra_not_ciara filmed a day in her to show the endless list of tasks and chores she has to deal with. "I just want to feel appreciated... so many things I didn’t even record," the mom-of-two captioned the now-viral video. The clip showed the 22-year-old tending to her children's needs while simultaneously running around the house to keep it as clean as possible.
Marysville, OHPosted by
Fatim Hemraj

20 Years Ago a Woman Left for a Romantic 4th of July Trip With Her Married Co-Worker, She Was Never Seen Again

Between being a single mother and holding down a full-time job at a Honda factory in Marysville, Ohio, 29-year-old Patti Adkins led a busy life with little to no room for much else, let alone a love life. However, she wouldn’t have to look far. A year before she went missing, she became completely enamored with a married co-worker and began an illicit affair.
CelebritiesPosted by
Amomama

Bow Wow's Daughter Shai Poses in a Floral Dress & Sandals Alongside Her Dad at 'F9' Premiere

Bow Wow's only daughter and lookalike Shai stunned in a floral-designed free gown and sandals as she posed alongside her dad at a movie premiere. Rap star and actor Bow Wow is famous for fulfilling his daddy responsibilities with his firstborn. The entertainer who has two kids works out a schedule to include his only daughter Shai and goes further to dote on her online.
SocietyPosted by
Upworthy

Almost 70 years after she married, this 94-yr-old Black woman finally got to wear a wedding dress

For many Americans today, the reality of Jim Crow laws may seem like a long-ago history. However, there are still individuals alive today who personally experienced the era. We must look no further than Martha Mae Ophelia Moon Tucker, who had to wait 70 years before she could wear a wedding dress. When she got married, bridal shops did not permit Black women inside. The 94-year-old recently donned a wedding dress, a life-long dream of hers. Tucker called the moment incredibly special, and a Facebook post uploaded by her about her little adventure has since gone viral, Advance Local Alabama reports.

Comments / 1

Community Policy