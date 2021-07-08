Cancel
Wise call on London listing could tempt tech back to UK market

By Vish Gain
Silicon Republic
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNow the most valuable tech company listed on the London Stock Exchange, Wise could reinvigorate the city’s tech sector appeal. Fintech giant Wise had a record-breaking start to its direct listing on the London Stock Exchange yesterday (7 July) after being valued at £8.75bn. Wise’s shares opened at £8 and...

Christian Gabriel
