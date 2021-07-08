Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

'Love is Blind' cast to reunite in 'After the Altar' series

By Annie Martin
Posted by 
UPI News
UPI News
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qnUyW_0ar9rgUL00

July 8 (UPI) -- Love is Blind: After the Altar, a follow-up series to Love is Blind, is coming to Netflix this month.

The streaming series shared a teaser for the three-episode series Thursday.

After the Altar will reunite and give updates on the Season 1 cast. The series takes place as couples Lauren Speed and Cameron Hamilton and Amber Pike and Matthew Barnett prepare to celebrate their two-year anniversaries.

Love is Blind premiered on Netflix in February 2020. The series features contestants who meet and date without being able to see each other. Season 1 ended with Speed and Hamilton and Pike and Barnett marrying on the show.

Giannina Gibelli and Damian Powers, Jessica Batten and Mark Cuevas, Kelly Chase and Kenny Barnes, and Diamond Jack and Carlton Morton ended up splitting.

"Going through the experiment, I really kind of crashed and burned in front of the world," Batten says in the trailer.

Netflix renewed Love is Blind for a second and third season in March 2020.

After the Altar premieres July 28 on Netflix.

Comments / 0

UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
147K+
Followers
36K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Love Is Blind#The Altar
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Netflix
Related
TV SeriesGrazia

The Love Is Blind Moments We're Still Thinking About

This is not a drill, people. Love Is Blind is back. The absolutely batsh*t world of Netflix’s breakout 2020 hit was a bit of a slowburner on the streaming service, but thanks to word of mouth - one of them being twitter Queen Chrissy Teigen’s - we all took a trippy old journey down the Love Is Blind rabbit-hole together. And our reward? A reunion episode, airing on Netflix on July 28.
TV SeriesCosmopolitan

A Love Is Blind reunion is coming to Netflix this month

The summer of love is well and truly kicking off now. Not only do we have our daily dose of Love Island but we're also still enjoying the fallout gossip from Too Hot to Handle, and if all that wasn't enough now Netflix are treating us to a Love Is Blind reunion show. All this and football coming home?! We truly cannot cope.
TV SeriesNewsweek

'Gossip Girl' Cast: Is Elizabeth Lail in the 'Gossip Girl' Reboot?

Gossip Girl episode 3, titled "Lies Wide Shut," is streaming on HBO Max now. In the episode, Max Wolfe's (played by Thomas Doherty) two dad's Gideon (Todd Almond) and Roy (John Benjamin Hickey) were introduced into the Gossip Girl world. The episode also touched on Julien's home life and her complete and utter shock to learn her father has a secret girlfriend.
TV Seriestvseriesfinale.com

The Garcias: HBO Max Sequel Series Casting Revealed

The Garcias cast has been revealed, and production is underway on the sequel series. The original show, The Brothers Garcia, aired on Nickelodeon for four seasons. Ada Maris (Sonia Garcia), Carlos Lacamara (Ray Garcia), Alvin Alvarez (Larry Garcia), Jeffrey Licon (Carlos Garcia), Bobby Gonzalez (George Garcia), Vaneza Pitynski (Lorena Garcia) are all returning from the original series.
TV SeriesPosted by
UPI News

Paramount+ renews 'iCarly' revival for a second season

July 15 (UPI) -- The iCarly revival series starring a returning Miranda Cosgrove has been renewed for a second season on Paramount+. "The massive hit #iCarly is renewed for season 2! Who else needs some Skybucks to celebrate?" the official Twitter account for the show said on Thursday alongside a cast photo featuring Cosgrove, Jerry Trainor, Nathan Kress, Laci Mosley and Jaidyn Triplett.
TV & VideosGreenwichTime

WeWork Series at Apple Adds America Ferrera to Cast

Ferrera joins previously announced cast members Jared Leto, Anne Hathaway, and Kyle Marvin. The series is based on the Wondery podcast of the same name. It is described as following the greed-filled rise and inevitable fall of WeWork, one of the world’s most valuable startups, and the narcissists whose chaotic love made it all possible.
TV Seriestvseriesfinale.com

Love Life: Season Two Casting Announced for HBO Max Romantic Comedy Series

Love Life is getting ready for its second season on HBO Max, and the streaming service has now announced the cast for the romantic comedy series. Punkie Johnson, Leslie Bibb, John Earl Jelks, Arian Moayed, Kimberly Elise, Ego Nwodim, and Blair Underwood will appear in the second season which will follow a man (William Jackson Harper) when he starts a new search for love after a years-long relationship ends.
MoviesPosted by
UPI News

'After We Fell' trailer brings Anna Todd novel to life

July 15 (UPI) -- Voltage Pictures is giving a glimpse of the new film After We Fell. The studio shared a trailer for the romantic drama Thursday featuring Josephine Langford and Hero Fiennes Tiffin as Tessa Young and Hardin Scott. After We Fell is based on the Anna Todd novel...
TV Seriesspoilertv.com

Love Life - Season 2 - Casting News

Season two of the Max Original LOVE LIFE, a romantic comedy anthology series from Lionsgate Television and Feigco Entertainment, focuses on “Marcus Watkins” (Emmy® nominee and executive producer (William Jackson Harper) as he comes out of a years-long relationship with the woman he thought was going to be his person. The rug pulled out from under him, he is plunged back into the search for the romantic fulfillment that he thought he had already found. The new season is currently in production in New York.
TV SeriesTom's Guide

Love Is Blind season 2: Everything we know so far

Netflix has said "I do" to Love Is Blind season 2 — but when is the hit dating reality series returning?. Last year, season 1 generated a ton of buzz on social media for its insane premise, which sees couples meet and get engaged without seeing each other. The wedding finale episode saw two couples (Lauren and Cameron, Amber and Barnett) get married. The rest of the Love Is Blind cast did not say "I do." But the Love Is Blind reunion special revealed that one couple had reunited after their failed wedding.
TV Series/Film

HBO’s ‘The Last of Us’ Casts Anna Torv as Tess

Anna Torv, the star of ABC’s sci-fi series Fringe and a supporting player on David Fincher’s probably-canceled Netflix drama Mindhunter, is about to step into one of HBO’s biggest upcoming genre shows. Torv is the latest actor to join The Last of Us, the television adaptation of the popular video game franchise. She’ll play Tess, the smuggling partner of one of the story’s main characters, Joel (Pedro Pascal).
TV SeriesPosted by
Apartment Therapy

This “Love Is Blind” Party Game Will Spice Up Your Next Summer Bash

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. In February 2020, Netflix premiered a dating show unlike any other. It was called “Love is Blind,” and it took the nation by storm with its unusual premise. Couples found matches and began dating each other in isolated “pods” (this was filmed before social distancing was everywhere, by the way), and without ever seeing each other, couples fell in love and committed to marriage. Yeah, it was intense!
MoviesPosted by
UPI News

Halsey releases creepy trailer for 'If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power' film

July 13 (UPI) -- Halsey has announced a companion film to her upcoming album If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power and released the first trailer for the project on Tuesday. The singer explores themes of motherhood in the dark and brooding clip. Halsey is pregnant in the trailer after announcing in January that she is expecting her first child.
TV & VideosPosted by
Deadline

‘Dollface’: Season 2 Of Hulu’s Kat Dennings Comedy Adds Luke Cook

EXCLUSIVE: Australian actor Luke Cook has joined the second season of the Hulu Original Comedy Dollface in a recurring guest star role. Dollface follows Jules (Kat Dennings), a young woman who – after being dumped by her longtime boyfriend – must deal with her own imagination in order to literally and metaphorically re-enter the world of women and rekindle the female friendships she left behind.

Comments / 0

Community Policy