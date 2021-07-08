'Hoda & Jenna' Executive Producer Joanne LaMarca to Step Down

Joanne LaMarca, the spirited executive producer behind the fourth hour of NBC’s “Today” morning franchise, plans to step down from the role later in August. In a memo issued to staffers on Thursday, Libby Leist, a senior vice president at NBC News who oversees “Today,” said LaMarca was eager to spend more time with family, and had initially taken the job in 2019 with the intention to stay for a year. LaMarca helped launch the hour under Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager after Kathie Lee Gifford retired from the program in 2019, and then faced a series of intriguing challenges. Both Hager and Kotb took time off in subsequent months to welcome new children into their families. She also steered the program into a new format, under which Kotb and Hager host in front of a live audience.