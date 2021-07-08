Cancel
Motorsports

Formula E adds races in Vancouver, Cape Town to 2022 calendar

By Rachit Thukral
Autosport Online
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEarlier this April, the Vancouver City Council voted in favour of partnering with Montreal-based One Stop Strategy Group for an FE race in the third biggest metropolitan area of Canada, with a venue proposed in the False Creek region. The sport’s regulatory body has now confirmed that FE will return...

