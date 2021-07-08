Jean Paul Gaultier Watches His AW21 Haute Couture Show For The First Time From The Front Row
Sacai designer Chitose Abe designed the collection of deconstructed silhouettes matching them to Gaultier’s signature punk style of past looks of corsetry and sailor shirts. If you remember correctly Jean Paul Gaultier did his last couture show in January 2020 and turned over the keys to his couture atelier to guest designers for each new collection, not just one creative head. His AW21-22 haute couture collection, a collaboration between Chitose Abe, founder of the brand Sacai, was a three-way team effort with tattoo artist Dr. Woo joining with his second-skin prints.www.forbes.com
Comments / 0