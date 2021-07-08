Jean Paul Gaultier Watches His AW21 Haute Couture Show For The First Time From The Front Row

No shortage of miracles came into play to make the Pyer Moss Haute Couture 1 show a reality. Not least, after Storm Elsa pushed the event out by 48 hours and demanded the entire production, logistics and all, be dismantled and re-arranged. But, after all, Couture really is about near-miraculous, unfathomable fashion. And for the members of the public who obtained access to the historic show at Villa Lewaro in Irvington, New York on Saturday, it was as close to witnessing magic as mere mortals can ask for.