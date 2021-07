James Gunn has talked about the differences between directing with DC and Marvel. When asked by The New York Times if he sees big variations between how the two studios build their franchises, the Guardians of the Galaxy and The Suicide Squad director said: "Yes, but not as many as people probably think. There's no doubt Kevin Feige is way more involved with editing than people are at Warner Bros. He gives more notes. You don't have to take them and I don't always take them... The truth is, as Marvel goes on and Kevin Feige starts to amass ownership of half of all film in general, he's more spread out."