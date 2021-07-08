Baton Rouge General Launches The Healthy Men Project
Baton Rouge General (BRG) is launching The Healthy Men Project to encourage men ages 30-50 to be more proactive about their health and set goals that work for them. The new campaign will begin with a July 24 kick-off event at BRG’s Bluebonnet campus from 8-11 a.m. The free event will combine the “need-to-do” tasks like health screenings and Ask the Expert stations with some “fun-to-do” stuff, including climbing demos, bloody Mary and vodka tastings, putting and batting contests, and more.healthcarejournalbr.com
