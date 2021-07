Yesterday was the first day of the 2021 ACC Kickoff event, and it was a day that had its fair share of moments. Representing Carolina at the event were head coach Mack Brown, Sam Howell, Jeremiah Gemmel, and Tomon Fox. There usually isn’t anything extremely groundbreaking that comes out of these events, but this year was a little bit different for not only the ACC, but the Tar Heels in general.