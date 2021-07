Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below. Jeans are a staple garment that you can find at pretty much every retailer, and there’s a wide range of price points to choose from. But here’s the thing: There is truly no match for a pair of high-quality designer jeans! Even though denim tends to be casual, the right pair has the power to feel seriously luxurious.