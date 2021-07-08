Cancel
Jersey City, NJ

Two Boutique Buildings Offer Six Stunning Condo Opportunities, JC Heights

By Gillian Blair
jerseydigs.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo boutique buildings bring three stunning condominiums each to the market in the heart of Jersey City Heights. 69 Hancock Avenue and 287 Webster Avenue are both situated just off Central Avenue with easy access to restaurants, shops, services, public transportation, and beautiful public parks with a view to Manhattan beyond. Do not miss the open house events at both properties this Friday, July 9.

