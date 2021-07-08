Two Boutique Buildings Offer Six Stunning Condo Opportunities, JC Heights
Two boutique buildings bring three stunning condominiums each to the market in the heart of Jersey City Heights. 69 Hancock Avenue and 287 Webster Avenue are both situated just off Central Avenue with easy access to restaurants, shops, services, public transportation, and beautiful public parks with a view to Manhattan beyond. Do not miss the open house events at both properties this Friday, July 9.jerseydigs.com
Comments / 0