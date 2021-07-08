Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

‘First Cow’s’ John Magaro Leads Ensemble Cast of Southern Thriller ‘All the Names We Buried’ (EXCLUSIVE)

By Jamie Lang
Posted by 
Variety
Variety
 15 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Originally planned to shoot in early 2020, before COVID-19 lockdowns made that an impossibility, producer-turned-director Thomas Torrey’s “All the Names We Buried” is pitching in the Proof of Concept section of the Frontieres Platform at the Cannes Marché du Film, looking to reignite the project’s pre-COVID buzz and recuperate lost financing. In a move likely to aid those goals, Torrey has shared with Variety that “First Cow” lead John Magaro, one of indie cinema’s hottest actors going today, will star in the film.

variety.com

Comments / 0

Variety

Variety

26K+
Followers
35K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Magaro
Person
Casey Affleck
Person
Sam Rockwell
Person
Andrew Dominik
Person
Jesse James
Person
Dale Dickey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#First Cow#All The Names#Ensemble Cast#The Frontieres Platform#The Cannes March Du Film#Covid#Southern
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
News Break
Amazon
Related
MoviesPosted by
IndieWire

‘Independence Day’ Team Reveals Studio Reaction to Will Smith: ‘Cast Black Guy, Kill Foreign Box Office’

“Independence Day” director Roland Emmerich and producer-writer Dean Devlin celebrated the film’s 25th anniversary this week by participating in The Hollywood Reporter’s oral history of the alien invasion blockbuster. While discussing the film’s casting, the duo recalled studio executives at 20th Century Fox refusing their pitch to cast Will Smith in the lead role due to the racist Hollywood ideology that audiences in foreign markets don’t show up to movies led by Black actors. Once Emmerich and Devlin locked in Jeff Goldblum, they were adamant Will Smith be his co-star.
MoviesPosted by
24/7 Wall St.

The Worst Movie Sequel Of All Time

Hollywood executives have a working assumption regarding many movies. If the first installment of a film did extremely well, then a sequel would have a chance to do well, too. The argument makes some sense. The first movie builds a brand, and the moviegoing public is already familiar with the characters. What could go wrong? […]
Movies/Film

‘Pig’ Review: Nicolas Cage Gives One of His Best Performances in This Haunting Drama

“Nicolas Cage is a guy looking for his stolen pig,” the general premise of Michael Sarnoski‘s elegant, haunting, mournful movie Pig, likely inspires more than a few assumptions. You’d be forgiven for assuming that a movie like that would be some sort of goofy, indie John Wick knock-off. You’d also be forgiven for assuming that Cage, playing the man searching for his pilfered porcine pal, goes over the top. After all, Cage has become legendary for becoming unhinged on screen. And he’s become notorious for appearing in a lot of junk, too.
MoviesPosted by
IndieWire

‘Don’t Breathe 2’ Trailer: The Blind Man Becomes the Terrorized in Grisly Horror Sequel

When Fede Álvarez’s 2016 horror movie “Don’t Breathe” first debuted, it was not designed to launch a new horror movie franchise. And yet, the film earned strong critical support (it boasts an 88 percent on Rotten Tomatoes) and was a summer sleeper hit at the box office with a worldwide gross just under $160 million. When an original idea makes that much of an impact, Hollywood comes calling for a sequel. Enter “Don’t Breathe 2,” which returns Stephen Lang to the role of Norman Nordstrom (aka The Blind Man) opposite a cast of franchise newcomers that includes Brendan Sexton III and.
MoviesGeekTyrant

A Young Woman Unleashes Terrifying Demons in New Trailer for Neill Blomkamp's Horror Movie DEMONIC

District 9 and Elysium director Neill Blomkamp has made a horror movie titled Demonic, and it looks unlike any other kind of horror movie that I’ve seen before. This film looks like it tells a unique horror story in a unique way, as Blomkamp used a patent-pending new method of using volumetric capture, which is a three-dimensional video technology that turns actors into geometric objects, to make the movie.
MoviesCollider

Noomi Rapace Leads a Creepy Icelandic Thriller in First Trailer for A24's 'Lamb'

Indie darling A24 announced it will be the U.S. distributor of Lamb, a new horror film that just got an international teaser trailer before premiering at 2021’s Cannes Film Festival. The debut feature from Icelandic filmmaker Valdimar Jóhannsson is part of “Un Certain Regard”, a competitive sidebar at Cannes dedicated to films that have a non-traditional story to tell.
MoviesPosted by
IndieWire

Nicolas Cage’s 15 Wildest Film Roles, from ‘Bad Lieutenant’ to ‘Mandy’

Given Nicolas Cage’s flair for playing retribution-chasing lunatics, you wouldn’t be wrong for suspecting his latest movie “Pig” is another vehicle for the actor to pursue hell-raising revenge. From the blood-soaked psychedelia of “Mandy” as a logger violently grieving the murder of his girlfriend, to the slow-motion spiritual decay of his alcoholic screenwriter in “Leaving Las Vegas,” Cage characters are almost always avenging something, with the actor pushing himself to the cliff’s edge of madness nearly every time.
MoviesPosted by
Parade

We're Calling It—Nicolas Cage's Drama Pig is One of the Best Films of the Year

He’s never stopped being an audience favorite (“Cage rage” montages on the internet bring us joy whenever we’re a bit blue), so it’s pleasurable and gratifying to announce that Nicolas Cage is once again at the top of his game. The Oscar winner delivers one of his greatest performances ever in writer/director Michael Samoski‘s breathtaking debut Pig. This is one of the best movies of the year.
MoviesPosted by
Variety

‘Pig’ Star Nicolas Cage Explains How He Made an Untrained Hog ‘Look at Me With Love’

Nicolas Cage knows how to get the best performances out of his co-stars — even if that co-star is a pig. The Oscar winner reveals what it took to get Brandy, the pig that plays his truffle-hunting porker in the new Neon drama “Pig” to act on cue. “Brandy was very payment oriented, she liked to eat,” Cage told Variety at the movie’s premiere on Tuesday at the Nuart Theatre in Los Angeles. “If I needed to go and get her to hit her marks, some food would be put down. And if I needed a soulful expression, I’d put a...
Boston, MAWBUR

Actor Val Kilmer Pieces Together Home Videos In Wistful Autobiographical Documentary

By far the strangest interview I ever conducted was with Val Kilmer. In 2005, he was in town to host the Boston Film Festival premiere of “Kiss Kiss Bang Bang,” an event I was later informed Kilmer could not be cajoled out of his hotel room to attend. That morning, however, the star was in high spirits and amusing himself to no end by making life as difficult as possible for the studio’s regional publicist, a bright and capable young woman who shortly thereafter left to pursue what I can only hope was a more rewarding line of work. She’d arranged a traditional press junket, in which Kilmer and the film’s writer-director Shane Black were shuffled back and forth between hotel rooms to speak to waiting journalists. Except when it came time to talk to me, Kilmer’s eyes bugged out and his face went ashen with mock terror. “No!” he shouted, and bolted from the room, sprinting down the hotel hallway.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

New Movie Produced By Will Smith Gets Shut Down

As you’d expect from someone who’s reigned as one of Hollywood’s biggest and most bankable stars for 25 years, Will Smith has plenty of clout in the industry. His name alone is more than enough to get virtually any project green lit, but things aren’t going so smoothly for his latest venture on the other side of the camera.
TV & VideosGizmodo

Netflix Drops Trailer for Creepy French Horror Film The Swarm

French horror movie The Swarm (La Nuée) is hitting Netflix on August 6, 2021. As the first feature film from director Just Philippot, the film traveled the festival circuit. There were screenings at Cannes Critics Week in 2020, and The Swarm won the special jury prize and best actress award at the 2020 Sitges International Fantastic Film Festival. A new trailer dropped on the Netflix youtube channel, and I never knew locusts could be so damn scary.
TV Serieswegotthiscovered.com

Watch: Chapelwaite Trailer Teases A Creepy New Stephen King Series

The industry’s Stephen King obsession is still in full effect, and there’s only going to be more adaptations of the horror icon’s work than ever before thanks to the advent and unstoppable rise of the streaming service. We’re getting dozens upon dozens of movies and TV shows across the theatrical, cable, network and streaming roster looking at the sheer volume of titles in development, with Epix’s Chapelwaite up next.
MoviesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Stephen King reveals his least favorite horror movie

Stephen King has revealed his least favorite horror movie of all time. "What is the worst horror movie you ever saw? For me, BLOOD FEAST," the writer said on Twitter. Blood Feast is a splatter film released in 1963, directed by Herschell Gordon Lewis. Not for the faint of heart, the plot follows a food caterer who murders women and puts them into a meal he is preparing for a party, as part of a ritual to resurrect the Egyptian goddess Ishtar.

Comments / 0

Community Policy