State Rep. Jon Santiago has ended his bid to become the next Boston mayor, he announced Tuesday morning, becoming the first major candidate to drop out of the race. Santiago, one of a half-dozen major candidates competing in the mayoral election, had been counting on the Latino vote in Boston to win his election and become the city's first Latino mayor. Latinos account for a growing share of people in Massachusetts, especially in cities like Boston, where 1 in 5 people identify as Hispanic. But Latinos are under-represented in state and local politics.